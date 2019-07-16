Boxing Fans Cry For Return Of Fist Of Fury Boxing League

Boxing fans in Accra have called on the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) and Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) to bring back the Bukom Fist of Fury Boxing League.

Speaking to Sammy Gyan, Vice President of the Ghana Boxing Supporters Union (GBSU), he said the boxing league has brought a vacuum in the lives of boxers and boxing fans because they saw it as a laudable project to unearth and groom boxing talents, but the idea has sunk and they are suffering.

Skipper of the Black Bombers, the national boxing team, Wahid Omar said they took the league very serious and as a form of training towards their international matches in the absence of the government taking them out for training, so it has been a great set back for the amateur boxers in the country.

He appealed to the sponsors to support the GBA and GBF to bring back the Fist of Fury Boxing League.

Clyde Tetteh Narh, a producer of the Bukom Boxing League hinted that the absence of the league has hindered many things and made lives of boxers very sad. He noted that despite the little allowance given to the boxers and those making sure that it happens, it is very sad that it is off and they do not know when it will return.

Some sports journalists and analysts are also not happy that the Bukom Fist of Fury Boxing League has been suspended due to lack of funds.

George Nipah, a boxing enthusiast and national service personnel said it is worrying because he feels sad for Ghana Sports when the Black Stars waste all the huge sums been showered on them, while the Black Bombers and other rising boxers are suffering because there are no funds.

Meanwhile, Sea View Club and Discipline Boxing Gym are leading the League table with 11 points each, and Fit Square is in the third position with 10 points.

At the bottom of the table is Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation and CSPY who also have 4 points.

National boxing coach, Ofori Asare said the league really put many boxers in tip-top shape, and they have spoiled their fitness as there are no bouts.

He said it is only the members of the Black Bombers who are coping with the daily non-residential camping towards the 12thAfrican Games in Morocco.

President of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF), Mr. George Lamptey is also very sad that the Bukom Fist of Fury is suspended due to financial problem.

He wonders how and why boxing which has been giving the nation more medals at international competition should be made to suffer.

“We will do our best at the African Games and Ghanaians should never blame the boxers if they do not get the desire medals. We have to blame the authorities who feel they have to invest in football more than other sports disciplines” he expressed.

Ghana won one medal, a bronze in boxing at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.