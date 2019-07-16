Carl Lokko Calls For Gender Balance In Ghana Boxing

Carl Lokko, one of Ghana’s finest boxing coaches has called on the sports authorities in Ghana to consider encouraging and supporting more female participation in boxing.

Speaking to Yours Truly in an exclusive chat on the future of the sport, he said the future lies with the youth and females.

According to coach Lokko who is CEO of Bronx Gym at James Town, it is about time the girls are motivated to box because they can win medals for Ghana.

He hinted that in the past some sports ministers and sports directors did not want females to box, as they were afraid of injuries to the weaker sex, but it has been accepted internationally that females can box and they must be encouraged.

Carl Lokko, an executive member of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) who is known to have discovered IBF Lightweight Champion, Richard Commey and other budding boxers said there are many girls at James Town and Bukom who can box very well if given the support and encouragement.

He noted that many girls tried, but they were discouraged, however, it is about time they are brought back.

“We have the potential, there are many girls in my area who wish and want to box” he expressed.

Carl Lokko stressed that females boxing enthusiasts can be trained to become referees/ judges, coaches, coaching assistants and even supporters.

He praised veteran female boxer, Yarkor Chavez who has been training at a ripe age, and Amerley Turkson who is now a coach at the Will Power Gym headed by national coach, Ofori Asare.

Coach Lokko who recently returned from a trip in London to seek for sponsorship said many female boxers are making it abroad and they are very popular.

“We can also make it big and bigger here” he stressed.