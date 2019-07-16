I Am Delighted To Work With Sabri Lamouchi - Albert Adomah

New Nottingham Forest recruit, Albert Adomah has hailed his new manager, Sabri Lamouchi insisting he is elated to work under him.

The Ghanaian pacy winger joined the English Championship side following his release from Aston Villa.

The 28-year-old is currently working hard on the team’s pre-season tour of Greece.

Forest beat Atromitos 3-0 on Saturday with Adomah making his first appearances in a red shirt, albeit a brief one.

He has enjoyed the first few days of training with his new team-mates, however, and is looking forward to future endeavours.

“The first few days have been exciting – meeting the team and the staff and training for three days," Adomah told Seat Pitch

“It really seems like everyone is enjoying the new head coach and all of the sessions he is putting on. Everyone is buying into it. I know it’s only the beginning, he’s only been here two weeks, but as time progresses everyone will follow his philosophy.

“I’m sure he’s formulating for the Championship and I am certain everyone is buying into his work.”

The former Aston Villa man arrives at the City Ground on a wave of euphoria having helped Dean Smith’s team to promotion through the play-offs last season.

Following his first outing for his new employers, Adomah can’t wait for more minutes on the pitch.

He continued: “It was nice to get 20 minutes. My fitness level was a bit low, but I am sure the more games I play the fitter I will become.”

The man who also boasts a promotion with Middlesbrough on his CV will hope to make get his second pre-season run out when Forest face Olympiacos this evening.