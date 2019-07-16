Fatawu Safiu Set To Complete Helsingborgs IF Move From Kotoko

Asante Kotoko forward, Abdul Fatawu Safiu, is on the verge of completing his switch to Swedish top-flight club Helsingborgs IF in the ongoing transfer window.

The Swedish Allsvenskan side are on the verge of announcing the signing of the attacker reportedly.

The 24-year-old left his motherland few days ago to complete his move to the Reds lads.

The enterprising forward emerged on the radar of the Olympia Stadion outfit following his exploits at the Ghana Premier League heavyweights since last year.

The former Portland Timbers forward was very instrumental in Asante Kotoko’s GFA Normalization Committee Special Competition tier-1 title win where he scored ten (10) goals.

At Helsingborgs, Fatawu will be joining Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Abubakari.

After making the provisional Black Stars list for camping in Dubai, Safiu failed to make the final 23 man squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.