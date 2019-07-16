Kim Grant Hopes To Maintain Team Focus And Strength

Kim Grant, head coach of Hearts of Oak has revealed that he is in preparation to maintain the strength and focus of the team for the upcoming season.

The former Ghanaian international registered his worry about the uncertain nature of the upcoming season noting that it usually affect your planning ac a coach.

However, he revealed that he was in discussions with management of the club to institute measures to surmount the difficulties that might confront the club should the season commence.

"Of course it’s difficult to plan when you don’t know when the season starts, but I have to plan accordingly,” Grant told GNA Sports at the unveiling of the club’s new jerseys at the Accra Sports Stadium.

"We are discussing ways of strengthening the team. We do have a good squad but we have to be strategic as to where we need to strengthen,” he added.

Coach Grant reiterated that efforts were underway to make his team a strong force when they resume camping on July 29.