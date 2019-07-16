Kotoko Part Ways With ‘Pot Belly’ Striker Adingra Moussa Just One Week After Joining The Club

Ghana Premier League side, Asante Kotoko have terminated the contract of their newly-signed striker Adingra Bidodane Moussa due to poor performance just a week after joining the club.

The Porcupine Warriors, last week announced the signing of the former Lobi Stars striker on a three-year deal after undergoing a medical test.

The club’s official statement on his signing read “Asante Kotoko are pleased to announce the signing of Adingra Bidodane Moussa from Nigerian Premier League giants, Lobi Stars.”

“The Cote d’Ivoire striker signed his contract papers to a three-year deal at the club’s secretariat on Saturday.”

“The signing follows the successful completion and passing of a routine medical assessment conducted by the Dr. Kwasi Twumasi Baah Junior-led medical team on Friday,”

However, reports suggest that head coach Kjetil Zachariassen who triggered the signing of the Ivorian international has regretted the move after declaring him surplus to requirement.

The Red and White side have ready signed two other strikers namely Richard Arthur and Ugandan international George Abege who joined them from Kenyan side Kariobangi Sharks.