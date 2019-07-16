Ex-South African Footballer Shot Dead

Former South African footballer Mark Batchelor has been shot dead near his home in Johannesburg, police say.

“He was shot through the window several times and died at the scene,” police spokesperson Col Lungelo Dlamini is quoted by TimesLive as saying.

“The motive for the attack is unknown at this stage as nothing was taken. No suspects have been identified.”

“Police are investigating a murder case,” the spokesman is quoted by IOL as saying.

A photo of a bullet-hole ridden window from the scene being shared on social media appears to show that he was shot at seven times.

Batchelor, who played for some of the country’s top clubs, is being mourned by his former colleagues.

“He was a player who was always looking forward to the next training session. He wanted to win, and losing was not part of his vocabulary,” Steve Lekoelea who played with Batchelor at Orlando Pirates is quoted by Times Live as saying.

“He always wanted to perfect his game and he was a team player. I’m devastated by his passing away.”