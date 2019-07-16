CONFIRMED: Sports Minister To Face Parliament For Queries Over AFCON Failure

Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Youth, Sports and Culture, Honourable Alex Agyekum has officially confirmed that his outfit will summon Youth and Sports Minister, Honourable Isaac Asiamah before the law enactment body to answer questions about the Black Stars debacle in Egypt.

The Black Stars were tagged as favourites to win the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt to finally end the nation’s 37 years trophy wait since winning the fourth title in 1982 in Libya.

However, the team lost the Cartage Eagles of Tunisia on penalties at the round of 16 stage of the competition on July 8.

After the exit of the team, Management Committee headed by GNPC boss Dr K. K Sarpong, including the Sports Minister would be invited to the chamber to answer questions.

“Our Committee would invite him but this week a ranking member (of Parliament) has filed a document that when he (the sports minister) returns (from Egypt) he should appear before Parliament so when the Committee to have filed that when he comes we will also meet him so that every explanation he has and every single detail to we will have before we can bring out our report”, Select Committee Chairman Alex Agyekum told Kumasi-based Fox FM.

Asked of the specifics the minister would be qurried on, Hon. Agyekum insisted that his side will not preempt anything until the minister comes out with his side of the story before anything else would be said.

“We don’t want to preempt anything but the pre-tournament issues, post-tournament issues and anything that is of interest to the Ghanaian which needs to be asked we would ask, so, for now, I can’t imagine to say this or that”, he added.