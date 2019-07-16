Azumah Mourns Boxing Great Pernel Whitaker

Boxing legend “Professor” Azumah Nelson has paid a glowing tribute to retired Hall of Famer, Pernell Whitaker who was tragically killed on Sunday after he was hit by a car in Virginia.

In a tribute he issued Monday, Azumah who was magnanimous in recalling his loss to the late Whitaker during their active days, hailed the American in varying good lights, saying his thoughts were with his family and friends.

“I have just learnt with deep sadness the sudden demise of boxing Hall of Famer Pernell “Sweat Pea” Whitaker through a car accident and I can only imagine what his family is going through now. May God be their comforter in these difficult moments.

“My heart goes out to the family and fans of this skilful and talented retired boxer who I had the privilege of fighting at a point during my career. I lost to him after an exciting 12 rounds by a unanimous decision in the Lightweight division. I admired his respect for me after the decision was announced and how highly he referenced me in several media interviews. I was glad when he was inducted into the Hall of Fame two (2) years after my induction.

“With a highly admirable boxing career, Pernell delighted boxing fans around the world with his swift movement and foot works.

“The boxing fraternity has lost a great family member, his family has indeed lost a great dad and boxing fans will surely miss him.

“May He rest in perfect peace,” said Azumah.

The driver of the vehicle that knocked down Whitaker is reported to be known to the police who are investigating the incident.