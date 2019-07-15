AFCON 2019: Jordan Ayew Is My Best Player For AFCON Tournament – Countryman Songo

Host of ‘Fire-for-Fire’ on Adom TV, Patrick Osei-Agyemang aka ‘Countryman Songo has hailed Jordan Ayew’s performance in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations describing him as the best player for Black Stars.

The Swansea City forward was brilliant for Ghana despite the team’s early exit from the tournament at the round of 16.

The 26-year-old scored three goals out four matches played in the tournament.

Despite the team being criticized by football loving fans, the award-winning sports broadcaster says the former Aston Villa did his best for the country as a striker naming him as his best player.

“My standout player for the tournament is Jordan Ayew,” he said on Ekosii-Sen on Asempa FM.

“Against Guinea Bissau, it took Jordan Ayew’s individual brilliance in the second half goal to help Ghana to qualify for the round of 16 and credit to him because the team performed abysmally in the first half.

“The likes of Mubarak Wakaso, Samuel Owusu, among some few players performed very well but Jordan Ayew consistently proved that he is ready to die for his country.

“His running on the field of play was brilliant and he doing everything as a striker to help his teammates. He was dropping very deep to help in defending and that was what I was expecting the entire team to perform but few players did that,” he added.

Jordan Ayew is expected to join Crystal Palace permanently from Swansea City after playing the 2018/19 Premier League season on loan with the Eagles.