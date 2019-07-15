AFCON 2019: French Police Arrest Hundreds After Algeria Football Win

French police arrested over two hundred people on Sunday following Algeria's qualification for the final of the Africa Cup of Nations, which sparked scenes of joy as well as clashes with police in several large cities.

Riotous celebrations erupted around France, which is home to large Algerian-origin communities after the Algerian football team beat Nigeria 2-1 in the semifinal.

The interior ministry said 282 people had been arrested on Sunday night, "almost all" of them linked to the football match while some were detained on the sidelines of France's national Bastille Day celebrations.

Fifty people were arrested in the French capital after clashes broke out between football fans and police on the Champs-Elysees avenue, which was littered with broken bikes and scooters on Monday morning.

There was also violence reported in Marseille and Lyon.

After the final whistle, thousands of jubilant fans gathered in front of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, jumping and chanting "Long live Algeria."

Many leaned out of car windows as they waved red, white and green flags, as police in helmets looked on.

More than 200 people were disciplined for dangerous driving, Paris police said.

In the southern coastal city of Marseille, police attempted to stop football celebrations around the historic Old Port area where 15 000 people had gathered to watch Bastille Day fireworks.

A few hundred fans of the "Fennecs", as the Algerian team is known, managed to reach the harbour after skipping police barriers.

Officers ended up firing tear gas at fans who threw objects near the Porte d'Aix historic arch.

Eight police officers suffered minor injuries, local authorities said.