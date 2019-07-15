Kotoko set to part ways with as many as 10 players

Ghana Premier League giant, Kumasi Asante Kotoko is set to part ways with as many as ten players before they begin their campaign in the next edition of the CAF Champions League, checks by footballghana.com have uncovered.

The Kumasi based club has a very huge squad heading into the upcoming 2019/2020 season and recently completed the signing of 12 new players to the side.

General Manager for the club, Mr. George Amoako has already hinted that some of the top players are expected to depart the side very soon.

According to him, Burkinabe import Sogne Yacouba, as well as Ghanaian Internationals Daniel Darkwah, Abdul Fatawu Safiu and Kwame Bonsu might all be exiting the team soon.

Further checks have revealed that besides those top players, some Porcupine Warriors who have failed to find their feet at the club will be asked to look for greener pastures elsewhere.

In order to ensure the imminent departure of the players does not affect the team, Kotoko has already signed 12 players to serve as replacements.

The new signings include Ivorian pair of Moussa Adingra and Alexis Arnoud, Godfred Asiamah (Ashantigold), Justice Blay and Bright Enchill (Medeama), Kelvin Andoh, Ampem Dacosta (Karela United), Richard Arthur (formerly of Wa All Stars), goalkeeper Kwame Baah, Uganda’s George Abege of Kariobangi Sharks fame.

The team has a daunting task ahead where they will be representing Ghana in the next edition of the CAF Champions League.