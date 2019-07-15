Jerry Akaminko Joins Ohod Club In Saudi Arabia

Ghanaian defender, Jerry Akaminko has joined Saudi Arabian side Ohod Club.

According to reports, the 31-year-old has penned a one-year deal with the option to extend the contract.

The experienced centre-back left Turkish Club İstanbulspor at the end of the 2018/19 season.

Akaminko moved from Turkey having spent the last 11years in the European country where he featured for the likes of Orduspor, Manisaspor and Eskişehirspor.

The deal which was facilitated by Sports Light Consult and Ghanaian football agent Nana Kwarteng sees the former Ghana U17 captain join fellow countryman Isaac Vorsah at the Medina-based Club.

Ohod suffered relegation from the Saudi Pro League after placing bottom in the 16 League table at the end of the 2018/19 season.