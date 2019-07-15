Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: An Open Letter To National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah!!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
15.07.2019 Football News

Jerry Akaminko Joins Ohod Club In Saudi Arabia

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Jerry Akaminko Joins Ohod Club In Saudi Arabia
JUL 15, 2019 FOOTBALL NEWS

Ghanaian defender, Jerry Akaminko has joined Saudi Arabian side Ohod Club.

According to reports, the 31-year-old has penned a one-year deal with the option to extend the contract.

The experienced centre-back left Turkish Club İstanbulspor at the end of the 2018/19 season.

Akaminko moved from Turkey having spent the last 11years in the European country where he featured for the likes of Orduspor, Manisaspor and Eskişehirspor.

The deal which was facilitated by Sports Light Consult and Ghanaian football agent Nana Kwarteng sees the former Ghana U17 captain join fellow countryman Isaac Vorsah at the Medina-based Club.

Ohod suffered relegation from the Saudi Pro League after placing bottom in the 16 League table at the end of the 2018/19 season.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
TOP STORIES

Bawumia Launches GH Dual Card

11 hours ago

Ignore Terkper, Jinapor’s Misleading Claims On Our agreement...

13 hours ago

body-container-line