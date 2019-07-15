NC Invite Clubs To Discuss Possible Return Of Ghana Premier League

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC) has extended an invitation to all club owners in the country to meet and discuss the possible return of the local league this year.

The Ghana Premier League, as well as all the other local leagues, have not been active in almost two years following a ‘Number 12’ exposé that highlighted the corrupt practices associated with the sports in the country.

Having taken over the former GFA administration in a bid to try and reform football, the body is now almost certain that coast is clear for the return of the local league.

They have therefore invited representatives from each of the Ghana Premier League clubs, the Division One League clubs, the Women’s Football clubs as well as an Executive from GHALCA to meet at the association’s secretariat to discuss the return of the 2019/2020 league season.

A letter dated July 12, 2019, and signed by the Deputy General Secretary of the GFA, Ismaila Amin Gado read, “The Ghana Football Association sends its compliments and kindly requests you to appoint two representatives each from Premier, Division One and Women Football Clubs accompanied a GHALCA Executive to meet with the GFA officials to discuss possible start of the 2019/2020 League season”.

“The meeting would be held at the GFA Secretariat, on Wednesday, 17th July, 2019at 11:00Hrs”.