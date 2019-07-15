Albert Adomah Hoping To Stay Fit Before Championship Season Starts

Ghana midfielder, Albert Adomah is hoping to be fully fit before the start of the upcoming English championship league next month.

The 28-year-old was released by Albert Adomah after helping to secure promotion to the Premier League after beating Derby County by 2:1 at Wembly in the final playoff.

And Adomah, who joined Nottingham Forest last week admits his fitness level is not good and will need serious training to be well prepared for the English second tier.

“The more games I play, the fitter I will get. I am playing catch up a little bit, but there are plenty pre-season games to play and I will catch up,” Adomah told Nottinghamshirel Live.

“There are still a few weeks of training to go and I believe I will be fully fit when we start because we have almost four weeks of work still to do.

“I should be ready for the first game and if I am ready, I hope the manager will select me,” he added.

Nottingham Forest are currently in Greece for pre-season and they will face Olympiacos on Tuesday in a friendly game.