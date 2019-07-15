Bayern Munich Prepare New Bid For Ghana's Callum Hudson Odoi

Bayern Munich are preparing a new £45m bid for Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi in the ongoing summer transfer.

The Bundesliga side failed to secure the services of the Ghanaian youngster in January, after making four bids including a £35 million bid on the last day of the transfer window.

Bayern Munich have not hidden their interest in Chelsea academy graduate and only last week, the club's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic reaffirmed their interest in the player to German newspapers.

Chelsea will not easily let the highly-rated 18-year-old leave, with new manager Frank Lampard insisting he is keen on the player's situation as he sees him as one of the club's stars.

"I am not going to say things that are pie in the sky but, with his talent, he can be central to this team, he can be central to England," said Lampard after his side was held to a 1-1 draw against Bohemians in a friendly tie.

He added: "He can show, right here at Chelsea, the team he came through the academy at, that he is going to be a world-class player -– because I truly believe that,"

The English born is currently recovering from an injury he suffered towards the end of last season and is expected to join the squad before the start of next season.

Hudson-Odoi is highly-rated at the club, and has in the past indicated he was willing to stay at the club, but under the condition that he gets more playing time.

