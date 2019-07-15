‘Triple A’ Tells Her Story: The Football Journalist Who Has Been Putting Ghana On The Map

She’s been to dozens of cities across Africa, North America, and Europe to cover prestigious sports events. She recently was the only accredited Ghanaian journalist in Russia to cover all seven rounds at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. And then she repeated her feat by being Ghana’s only representative at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France. She is Angela Akua Asante, also known as “Triple A”. If you haven’t heard of her, it’s about time you do by watching "Triple A tells her story" as it premieres on Monday, August 12.

For a couple of years now, the French-speaking international reporter has put in the work -- and her own hard-earned money -- into football media coverage to send a positive image of Ghana abroad through sports and culture. Modern Ghana’s sports editor and one of Ghana's vibrant sportswriters, Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah is set to conduct an exclusive interview with AAA who is currently in Europe wrapping up her FIFA WWC themed “Fabulous France series” project.

The special showdown, "Triple A tells her story", will uncover Akua's intriguing journey from a socio-economics student, to an online writer who gradually evolved into a versatile journalist tasked to film, script, subtitle, and edit her videos herself.

“It seems independent media content production is undervalued in our country. Ironically, independent journalism is what could save the world from a lot of ignorance created by negative propaganda or damaging stereotypes. The world is best seen through the eyes of curious people without an agenda,” AAA noted.

The under-30 entrepreneur, who recently founded digital media company TITA Productions and her “Triple A” brand, further noted:

“If at all independent projects struggle to attract sponsorship and end up being largely self-funded like mine, at least the mainstream media should support such initiatives by giving exposure to the content. It doesn’t cost a penny.

“It is my hope that my story as a traveling reporter would raise the level of solidarity in Ghana’s media industry for the benefit of all -- audiences, broadcasters, and advertisers. We can only achieve this if we choose to raise the bar collectively.

“At the very least, I hope it inspires aspiring journalists -- girls or boys -- to fight for their dream and remind themselves that you can make things happen regardless of the lack of support or recognition that you may get in your environment,” she concluded.

Angela Akua Asante revealed to Modern Ghana that she is working on the release of a documentary summing up her experience during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France and the many blocks in the road she encountered prior to her trip. "Triple A tells her story" is a must-watch for aspiring sports journalists, mainstream media executives, and entrepreneurs.

The exclusive video interview hosted by Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah will be available online from August 12th on Triple A Network's Youtube channel as well as on the platforms of partners ModernGhana.com, FootballGhana.com, and Asempanews.com among other online portals.