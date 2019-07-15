AFCON 2019: Senegal To Lock Horns With Algeria In Grand Finale

Ahead of the climax of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament, the Teranga Lions of Senegal has booked a date with the Desert Foxes in the grand finale in a match which has been tagged as a battle between North Africa and South Africa.

The two teams have been impressive from the start of the tournament and now find themselves very close to clinching the ultimate prize.

Having qualified to the semi-finals, Senegal posted a 1-0 win over Tunisia at the 30 June Stadium yesterday in a match that traveled all the way into extra time in dramatic fashion.

Algeria, on the other hand, remains the most standout team of the tournament and showed just why by beating the Super Eagles of Nigeria 2-1 at the Cairo International Stadium to keep their unbeaten record intact.

By virtue of the results in the last 24 hours, the two countries have set up a mouthwatering encounter that will surely attract the eyes of football lovers all around the world.

Ahead of the clash, the odds favor the Algerians who boast of a better head to head record against the Senegalese at an AFCON tournament. Out of the previous four meetings between the sides, the Teranga Lions are yet to record a win while the Foxes have managed to win 3 times and drawn just once.

The last meeting between the two teams came when they played each other in the group stages. Algeria emerged as 1-0 winners and will surely take motivation from that going into the final.

Meanwhile, this should also be a good time for Senegal to get one over their opponent at such a big stage to avenge the losses of their past teams.

The 2019 AFCON will be played at the Cairo International Stadium on Friday, July 19, 2019, and will kick off at 19:00GMT.