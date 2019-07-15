AFCON 2019: Mahrez Shows Class To Convert Late Free kick To Send Algeria Into Finals

Manchester City winger, Riyad Mahrez showed class on Sunday evening by converting a late free kick at the Cairo International Stadium to send Algeria into the grand finale of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament after beating the Super Eagles of Nigeria 2-1.

Algeria who is still unbeaten in this year’s tournament showed their intent right from the start of the first half with some attacking plays that nearly resulted in a goal.

Some beautiful displays from danger man Riyad Mahrez together with attackers Ismael Bennacer, Mohamed Youcef Belaili, and striker Baghdad Bounedjah exposed the weakness in Nigeria’s defenders who were constantly threatened at the back.

Ramy Bensebaini came close to opening the scoring on the 16th minute but his headed effort flew a few inches over the crossbar. Ten minutes later, Baghdad Bounedjah created a chance for himself and almost scored but his effort was parried away by the strong hands of Super Eagles goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi.

Just four minutes to end the first half, the Desert Foxes broke the deadlock courtesy an unfortunate own goal by Udinese defender William Troost-Ekong. That goal underlined the dominance of Algeria ensuring they went into the break on the winning side.

The second half was even better and produced loads of attacking plays from both sides. After growing in confidence, Nigeria started to show sign of promise and was awarded a penalty kick after a VAR review showed a handball in the 18-yard box of the opponent.

Shanghai Shenhua striker Odion Ighalo stepped up and expertly converted the kick to restore parity for the Super Eagles.

Late in the game when the match appeared to be headed for the extra time, two-times English Premier League winner Riyad Mahrez curled his free-kick effort into the back of the net the 2015 winners progression into the final.

Algeria is now close to ending a 29-year wait for an AFCON trophy and has set up a cracking finale with the Teranga Lions of Senegal.