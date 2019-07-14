AFCON 2019: Senegal Beat Tunisia After Extra-Time To Reach Final

Senegal sealed their spot in the Africa Cup of Nations final with a controversy-packed 1-0 win over Tunisia on Sunday.

Senegal started brightest and Youssouf Sabaly struck the post with a superb effort from just inside the box, while M’Baye Niang wasted a great chance in the box. Sadio Mane, constantly probing, could only drill wide as he rounded the ‘keeper Mouez Hassen.

Tunisia were on the back foot, but the presence of Whabi Khazri made them a threat at set-pieces, particularly when Youssef Msakni headed over.

In the second half, both sides brought good early stops from their opposing ‘keepers, and tempers started to fray.

Kalidou Koulibaly then gave away a penalty when Ferjani Sassi struck the ball at the defender’s arms, but Sassi then squandered the chance.

Ismaili Sarr then won a penalty for Senegal, which was also squandered.

With the match in extra time, Dylan Bronn was unlucky to see the ball slap off his face after his goalkeeper missed the flight of the free-kick, sending the ball into the net.

There were minutes remaining when Idrissa Gueye was penalised for a handball after Koulibaly headed into the player’s hands, but the referee took back his decision on review, giving Senegal the chance to win their first Cup of Nations ever.