14.07.2019 Football News

Asante Kotoko New Signing George Abege Arrives At Training Grounds [PHOTOS]

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Asante Kotoko new signing, George Abege has arrived at the training grounds at Adako Jachie.

The lanky forward was given a rousing welcome by fans, officials and technical team of Kotoko after arriving at the team’s training grounds on Saturday.

Abege who is believed to have pocketed $25,000 as part of his transfer from Kenyan Club Kariobangi Sharks arrived in Kumasi on Saturday.

The 31-year-old joined his new colleagues at the Adako Jachie training pitch in Kumasi.

Kotoko are said to have named the attacker in their 27-man squad for the CAF Champions League campaign.

The Porcupine Warriors have made numerous signings ahead of the new season with Abege being one of the players expected to live up to the bill at the Club.

The Ugandan observed training at Adako Jachie and was officially introduced to his new teammates.

WATCH PHOTOS BELOW

