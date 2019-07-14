Mauro Icardi Kicked Out Of Inter Milan Camp

Argentine striker Mauro Icardi has left Inter Milan's pre-season camp by mutual consent and will play no part in the pre-season tour of Asia.

A statement on Inter website noted: “Mauro Icardi will today return to Milan from our training camp in Lugano.

“The club and the striker have come to this decision by mutual agreement. Icardi will continue his pre-season training over the next few days and will take no part in our Summer Tour in Asia.”

In recent months, Icardi has fallen out with chiefs at the club and is understood to have been told by new manager Antonio Conte that he does not feature in plans and is up for sale.

Price Tag

Inter have slapped a €60m (£53m) price-tag on the forward, which is half the €120m figure they wanted for him a year ago with the club last week saying they were ready to cash on midfielder Radja Nainggolan.

In order to not deny both players their right to work, Inter has asked them to train alone and work with personal fitness staff rather than participate in tactical drills.

In place of Icardi, Inter has cast their eye on Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku and AS Roma striker Edin Dzeko but both deals appear to be a long way off.

United even turned down both Icardi and Nainggolan in part-exchange deals for the Belgian striker.