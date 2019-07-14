Kingsley Fobi Joins Spanish Side CD Badajoz On Loan From Watford

Ghanaian defender, Kingsley Fobi, has joined to Spanish third-tier side CD Badajoz on loan from Watford for the 2019/20 season.

After spending last season on loan at UD Ibiza [Spain] where he made 18 appearances, the 21-year-old joins CD Badajos in a bid to get him enough playing time.

A statement from the club [CD Badajos] reads, “CD Badajos makes official the cession of the right-handed Kingsley Fobi”.

“The Ghanaian footballer who played last season at UD Ibiza comes on loan from English Watford and will strengthen with muscle and talent at the black and white right – back.”

Currently, with the Ghana u-23 side, Kingsley Fobi is highly rated and is one of the few players tipped to be an integral part of the Black Stars in future.