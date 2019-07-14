Championship Side Bristol City Favorite To Land Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah on loan

Championship side Bristol City is reportedly the favorite to land English-born Ghanaian International Eddie Nketiah on loan from Premier League side Arsenal for the upcoming season.

The young attacker was given a good run in the Gunners team the last term where he managed to find the back of the net for the side on a couple of occasions. His impressive outing showed his quality and underlined his prospect for the future.

In the upcoming season though, his situation as a bench player behind the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looks very high looking at the quality of the two strikers.

In a bid to get the Ghanaian some more playing time, management of Arsenal has decided to send him out on loan to a side that will give him a starting role in their setup.

Though reports have indicated that some English Premier League clubs have expressed interest in his services, Championship side Bristol City is said to be leading the race to secure the services of the player for the 2019/2020 season.

Bristol City manager, Lee Johnson is believed to be a fan of the young striker and is willing to make him his main man at the club for next season.