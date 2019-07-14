AFCON 2019: ‘I Was Only Paid Per Diem’- Dan Kwaku Yeboah On $10K Qualification Bonus Payment

Contrary to widespread media reports that Dan Kwaku Yeboah, the Public Relations Officer who doubles as the Black Stars media officer for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, was paid a whopping $10,000 as qualification bonus, the ace broadcaster has succinctly rubbished the claim, stating he was only paid per diem at the African biggest football showpiece.

Reports emerged in the Ghanaian media that the astute journalist had received $10,000 as payment of the Black Stars group stage qualification bonus after the team’s final Group F game 2-0 win against Guinea Bissau.

Each player of the Black Stars earned $30,000 as a qualification bonus with unconfirmed reports suggesting the Black Stars media officer was also dashed an amount of $10,000 as a qualification bonus.

The ace journalist, however, in a response as to whether he was paid a qualification bonus at the tournament as widely circulated in the Ghanaian media, the award-winning journalist categorically stated that he was never paid such money by the state.

"I have heard and read countless reports in the local media which suggest that I was paid a $10,000 qualification bonus but I can tell you that no payment was paid to me during our stay in Egypt. I only took per diem and that is all,’’ he said.

However, according to information journalists who were sponsored by the Sports Ministry to cover the tournament at the biblical land were all paid per diems.

Ghana exited the 32nd edition of the African Cup of Nations at the round of 16 stage after losing 5-4 on penalties to Tunisia last Monday night at the Ismailia Stadium.