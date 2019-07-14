GTTF Prepares For 2019 African Games With Justification Programme

Ghana Table Tennis Federation (GTTF) is feverishly preparing for the 12th African Games in Morocco.

Here are the latest ranking after the second day of games to justify the player selection.

Ranking of Justify your inclusion stage 2*

*MEN*

*1st. Derek Abrefa*

*2nd. Felix Lartey*

*3rd. Samuel Akayade*

*4th Emmanuel Commey*

*5th Benard Joe Sam*

*6th. Emmanuel Asante*

7th. Ernest Mawutor

8th. Emmanuel Ofori

9th. Isaac Davies

10th. Joshua Okine

11th. Ishmael Addy

12th. Jacob Saikum

13th. Desmond Osei

14th. Joseph Amissah

15th. Augustine Baidoo

16th. Frederick Twumasi

*TOP SIX (6) PLAYERS HAVE QUALIFIED FOR LAST STAGE OF COMPETITION*

*WOMEN*

*1st. Cynthia Kwabi*

*2nd. Eva Adom Amankwaa*

*3rd. Lynda Annor*

*4th Celia Baah-Danso*

*5th Hilda Agbotah*

*6th. Augustina Baidoo*

7th. Judith Acheampong

8th. Matilda Fodu

9th. Beatrice Gyasi

*TOP SIX (6) PLAYERS HAVE QUALIFIED FOR LAST STAGE OF COMPETITION*