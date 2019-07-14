GTTF Prepares For 2019 African Games With Justification Programme
By Sammy Heywood Okine
1 HOUR AGO TENNIS
Ghana Table Tennis Federation (GTTF) is feverishly preparing for the 12th African Games in Morocco.
Here are the latest ranking after the second day of games to justify the player selection.
Ranking of Justify your inclusion stage 2* *MEN* *1st. Derek Abrefa* *2nd. Felix Lartey* *3rd. Samuel Akayade* *4th Emmanuel Commey* *5th Benard Joe Sam* *6th. Emmanuel Asante* 7th. Ernest Mawutor 8th. Emmanuel Ofori 9th. Isaac Davies 10th. Joshua Okine 11th. Ishmael Addy 12th. Jacob Saikum 13th. Desmond Osei 14th. Joseph Amissah 15th. Augustine Baidoo 16th. Frederick Twumasi *TOP SIX (6) PLAYERS HAVE QUALIFIED FOR LAST STAGE OF COMPETITION*
*WOMEN* *1st. Cynthia Kwabi* *2nd. Eva Adom Amankwaa* *3rd. Lynda Annor* *4th Celia Baah-Danso* *5th Hilda Agbotah* *6th. Augustina Baidoo* 7th. Judith Acheampong 8th. Matilda Fodu 9th. Beatrice Gyasi *TOP SIX (6) PLAYERS HAVE QUALIFIED FOR LAST STAGE OF COMPETITION*
GTTF Prepares For 2019 African Games With Justification Programme
Ghana Table Tennis Federation (GTTF) is feverishly preparing for the 12th African Games in Morocco.
Here are the latest ranking after the second day of games to justify the player selection.
Ranking of Justify your inclusion stage 2*
*MEN*
*1st. Derek Abrefa*
*2nd. Felix Lartey*
*3rd. Samuel Akayade*
*4th Emmanuel Commey*
*5th Benard Joe Sam*
*6th. Emmanuel Asante*
7th. Ernest Mawutor
8th. Emmanuel Ofori
9th. Isaac Davies
10th. Joshua Okine
11th. Ishmael Addy
12th. Jacob Saikum
13th. Desmond Osei
14th. Joseph Amissah
15th. Augustine Baidoo
16th. Frederick Twumasi
*TOP SIX (6) PLAYERS HAVE QUALIFIED FOR LAST STAGE OF COMPETITION*
*WOMEN*
*1st. Cynthia Kwabi*
*2nd. Eva Adom Amankwaa*
*3rd. Lynda Annor*
*4th Celia Baah-Danso*
*5th Hilda Agbotah*
*6th. Augustina Baidoo*
7th. Judith Acheampong
8th. Matilda Fodu
9th. Beatrice Gyasi
*TOP SIX (6) PLAYERS HAVE QUALIFIED FOR LAST STAGE OF COMPETITION*