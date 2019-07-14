Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: [trailer] Anas To Drop Shocking Video On Children At Orphanage Eating ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
14.07.2019 Tennis

GTTF Prepares For 2019 African Games With Justification Programme

By Sammy Heywood Okine
GTTF Prepares For 2019 African Games With Justification Programme
1 HOUR AGO TENNIS

Ghana Table Tennis Federation (GTTF) is feverishly preparing for the 12th African Games in Morocco.

Here are the latest ranking after the second day of games to justify the player selection.

Ranking of Justify your inclusion stage 2*
*MEN*
*1st. Derek Abrefa*
*2nd. Felix Lartey*
*3rd. Samuel Akayade*
*4th Emmanuel Commey*
*5th Benard Joe Sam*
*6th. Emmanuel Asante*
7th. Ernest Mawutor
8th. Emmanuel Ofori
9th. Isaac Davies
10th. Joshua Okine
11th. Ishmael Addy
12th. Jacob Saikum
13th. Desmond Osei
14th. Joseph Amissah
15th. Augustine Baidoo
16th. Frederick Twumasi
*TOP SIX (6) PLAYERS HAVE QUALIFIED FOR LAST STAGE OF COMPETITION*

*WOMEN*
*1st. Cynthia Kwabi*
*2nd. Eva Adom Amankwaa*
*3rd. Lynda Annor*
*4th Celia Baah-Danso*
*5th Hilda Agbotah*
*6th. Augustina Baidoo*
7th. Judith Acheampong
8th. Matilda Fodu
9th. Beatrice Gyasi
*TOP SIX (6) PLAYERS HAVE QUALIFIED FOR LAST STAGE OF COMPETITION*

Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Catch Up with the latest news, scores, fixtures and many more...
TOP STORIES

Fresh Campaign Against 275 MPs Looms

9 hours ago

Three Handed 19years Each For Possessing Indian Hemp

11 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line