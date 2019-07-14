Agyemang-Badu Joins Hellas Verona On Long Season Loan

EMMANUEL AGYEMNAG-BADU

Italian Serie A side, Hellas Verona have officially signed Emmanuel Agyemang Badu on loan with an option to buy from Udinese Calcio.

The 28-year-old Ghana international midfielder had been on the Udinese books since 2010, albeit with a loan spell at Bursaspor in 2017-18.

Last season, he managed only four Serie A appearances for a total 161 minutes of football.

Badu has officially moved to Verona on loan with an obligation to buy at the end of the season.

The former Asante Kotoko midfielder was not invited by Black Stars head coach for the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt.

He has been capped 76 times by Ghana, scoring 11 goals.