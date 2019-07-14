OFFICIAL: Watford Loan Kingsley Fobi To Spanish Side Cd Badajoz

English Premier League side Watford Football Club has loaned out Ghanaian International Kingsley Fobi to Spanish third-tier side CD Badajoz for the upcoming 2019/2020 season.

The defender spent last season on loan at UD Ibiza where he managed to impress after making 18 appearances.

Ahead of next season which is fast approaching, the player has been sent out on another loan spell in a bid to get him to get enough playing time to enhance his development.

A statement from CD Badajoz to confirm the deal for the player read, “CD Badajoz makes official the cession of the right-handed Kingsley Fobi”.

“The Ghanaian footballer who played last season at UD Ibiza comes on loan from English Watford and will strengthen with muscle and talent at the black and white right-back”.

Kingsley Fobi is highly rated and is one of a few players tipped to play for the Black Stars in the near future.

The right-back is currently an integral part of Ghana’s U-23 squad and has made two appearances for the side in the 2019 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations qualifiers.