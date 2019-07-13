Joseph Aidoo Given Two Weeks Rest By Celta Vigo Following AFCON Campaign With Black Stars

Spanish La Liga side, Celta Vigo has granted new signing Joseph Aidoo two weeks rest following his campaign with the Black Stars at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The player recently penned a five-year contract with the club in a deal said to be around €5 million that convinced Belgium side KRC Genk to release the defensive powerhouse.

Following the players exploits with the Black Stars in this year’s AFCON, Celta Vigo has decided to give the player some days to spend with his family and get some rest before starting pre-season training with the side.

He is expected to join his teammates on Friday, July 26, 2019, as they intensify training towards preparation for the upcoming 2019/2020 season where they will be rubbing shoulders with the big boys of the league.

The former KRC Genk defender was presented to fans of the club yesterday at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo where he took time to take pictures and sign autographs for some of them.

Joseph Aidoo has been tipped to do well with the club after impressing in the Belgium Pro League last season where he helped Genk to emerge as champions.