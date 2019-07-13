Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: [trailer] Anas To Drop Shocking Video On Children At Orphanage Eating ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
13.07.2019 Sports News

AFCON 2019: Algeria Vs Nigeria – Tactical Preview

By Staff Writer
Algeria are unbeaten
2 HOURS AGO SPORTS NEWS

Algeria came out on top in a pulsating 1-1 draw with Ivory Coast which went to extra time and penalties.

Sofiane Feghouli netted the opener before Aston Villa’s Jonathan Kodjia equalized for the Ivorians in the second half, Algeria’s Raïs M’Bolhi saved one of two missed spot-kicks. Varying Styles

713201920617 i41p266ffa 1170846096809 6152871400324

713201920618 23041q5dcw bc300x250

Algeria are intricate in and around the box. With their 4-1-4-1 setup allowing the likes of Riyad Mahrez, Feghouli, Youcef Belaïli and Baghdad Bounedjah to combine with quick movements. Nigeria, pertinently, have a strong defensive core that includes midfielders Wilfred Ndidi, Peter Etebo and the back four.

713201920618 i4ep276gfa 20190712 141858

Nigeria’s defence and midfield tackling and interception statistics. via [whoscored.com]

Nigeria have shown incredible fighting spirit so far at this tournament such that they haven’t played at their best but keep winning. Their aerial prowess ( 17 aerials won per game ) has been important for them, and they would look to utilise it against the Algerians ( 13.4 aerials per game ). With diagonal long passes from their defence into pacy and tricky wingers, Nigeria isolate the full-backs and hit on the counter. Central defenders Omeruo ( 5.5 long passes per game) and Troost-Ekong ( 4.8 ) are adept at it followed by central midfielders Etebo ( 3.6 ) and Ndidi ( 2 ). Advantage Nigeria?

Nigeria’s conservative style and the extra 24 hours preparation having played on Wednesday night might prove vital. We also have to take into account Algeria’s all-action style and those extra thirty minutes and penalties in their quarterfinal clash on Thursday night. Nigeria also have the psychological advantage having beaten the North Africans in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers, although the return leg ended one-all with Nigeria already qualified, Algeria were awarded a three-nil win due to Nigeria fielding a suspended player.

Adam Ounas, however, must have other ideas, he has three goals and one assist in only 121 minutes and the Super Eagles should be wary of the Napoli man. Mahrez is also dangerous as ever for Algeria having already netted two goals, he and striker Bounedjah would hope to get at Nigeria as much as possible with Islam Slimani also on the bench. Conclusion

It would take a huge effort to knockout this rampant Algeria side, thus Nigeria need to bring their A game. Their hopes rest on the shoulders of their all-important defence, as well as Chukwueze, Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa and Ighalo going forward. Algeria must be hoping to dispatch the Super Eagles early but that could just play into Nigeria’s smart play.

However the outcome, both teams can be proud of their AFCON run and the winner would take that momentum into the final.

---footballbh.net

Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Catch Up with the latest news, scores, fixtures and many more...
TOP STORIES

Fresh Campaign Against 275 MPs Looms

2 hours ago

Three Handed 19years Each For Possessing Indian Hemp

4 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line