VIDEO: Watch The Catching Moment Celta Vigo Presented Joseph Aidoo To Fans

Ghanaian International Joseph Aidoo was unveiled at the Balaidos Stadium yesterday by Celta Vigo in front of a good number of supporters to trooped in to welcome their new player.

The Spanish La Liga side completed the signing of the player last week after Ghana got knocked out of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

According to reports, the Black Stars defender penned a five-year deal for the side after the two parties agreed to personal terms.

Following the agreement, the former KRC Genk player was presented to his new fans and other stakeholders of the club on Friday.

At the short ceremony, the player interacted with his new fans for the first time and managed to sign some autographs whiles snapping pictures as well.

Joseph Aidoo joins Vigo from Belgium champions KRC Genk and is expected to stabilize the backline of the team during the 2019/2020 season.

Watch videos of the players unveiling below:

