PICTURES: Ghana’s Joseph Aidoo Interacts With Celta Vigo Fans Following His Unveiling

Ghanaian International Joseph Aidoo took time to interact with supporters of Celta Vigo on Friday after the Spanish La Liga side officially unveiled him as their new signing.

The player completed his move to the Spanish top-tier side last week in a deal believed to be worth € 5 million and has penned a 5-year contract that will say him playing for the club until 2024.

At a short but colourful ceremony to present the player to the fans of the new club, Joseph Aidoo took pictures and signed autographs for as many fans who trooped to the Balaidos Stadium in Vigo to witness his presentation.

He will be expected to stabilize the defense of Celta Vigo during the upcoming 2019/2020 season. The Black Stars defender is coming from a good season with KRC Genk where he helped them to win the Belgium Pro League title.