13.07.2019 Sports News

Barca Signs Antoine Griezmann

By Staff Writer
Barca have signed Antoine Griezmann after they deposited the Atletico Madrid forward’s €120 million buyout clause with La Liga.

Griezmann, 28, is expected to arrive in Barcelona over the weekend, where he will pen a five-year contract with the Spanish champions before joining preseason training next week. T

he deal also includes an €800m release clause.

The France international becomes Barca’s third signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Frenkie de Jong and Neto .

Griezmann’s release clause dropped from €200m on July 1, and sources told ESPN FC at the time that the Blaugrana were working on a deal for the attacker.

