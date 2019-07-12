Federer Beats Nadal To Reach Wimbledon 2019 Final

Roger Federer moved to within one win of a record-equalling ninth Wimbledon singles title as he beat long-time rival Rafael Nadal to set up a final against another old foe Novak Djokovic.

Swiss second seed Federer won 7-6 (7-3) 1-6 6-3 6-4 against the Spanish third seed before an enthralled Centre Court.

Federer's win gives him a shot at a record-extending 21st Grand Slam while denying Nadal the chance of a 19th.

Federer, 37, will meet Serbia's top seed Djokovic at 14:00 BST on Sunday.

Federer's eight Wimbledon titles are more than any other man in history and if he beats Djokovic he will match Martina Navratilova's success in women's singles.

Defending champion Djokovic, 32, goes for his 16th Grand Slam triumph after beating Spain's 23rd seed Roberto Bautista Agut in four sets earlier on Friday.

Djokovic's win ensured it would be a major final between two of the 'Big Three' in the men's game for the first time since the Serb beat Federer in the 2015 showpiece at the All England Club.