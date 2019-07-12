Ghanaians Call For Coach Kwesi Appiah Sack With #DropThatCoach On Social Media

Ghanaian football-loving fans are calling for the sack of Black Stars Coach Kwesi Appiah following the national football team’s abysmal performance at the 2019 African Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt.

Ghana's hope of ending the 37 years' trophy famine was crashed out by Tunisia in a 4:5 defeat on penalties at the round of 16 of the competition.

Ghana came up against Tunisia hoping to beat the North African nation to qualify for the semis but ended the game with 1:1 draw after 120 minutes of play, thus taking the match into penalty shootout.

Luck was not on the side of the Stars on the night as Caleb Ekuban missed his kick, bringing to an end Ghana’s attempt at annexing the title for the fifth time.

On Tuesday morning, the Black Stars were atop social media trends under the hashtag #DropThatCoach, with many questioning the competence of Kwesi Appiah to continue as the head coach of the senior national football team.

Appiah who was given the head coach job in 2017 had his contract expire in March this year but the Ghana Football Association Normalisation Committee extended the contract by six more months which is due to expire in September.

He was per his contract required to win the 2019 AFCON.

On the back of his failure and what many critics describe as incompetence, Ghanaians are demanding he is given a sack.