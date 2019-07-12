Commission Of Inquiry For Ghana’s AFCON 2019 Mess Coming

The government of Ghana is considering setting up a Commission of Inquiry into the abysmal performance of the Black Stars in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament that has left the entire citizenry heartbroken and disastrous to many.

Ghana was hoping to end a 37-year old trophy drought this year when they started the tournament. After progressing out of Group F as leaders ahead of defending champions, Cameroon, it looked like that dream was on course until Tunisia knocked them out in the round of 16.

The Carthage Eagles of held the Black Stars to a one all draw at the end of 90 minutes plus extra time before moving on to emerge as 4-3 winners in the lottery of the penalty shootout.

Having ended the disappointing campaign and returned home, reports indicate that government is set to set up a commission of inquiry to uncover what led to such poor performance for the first time in close to 2 decades.

Further checks have revealed that once the commission is set up, they will be also be tasked to look into the airlifting of supporters and journalist to Egypt for the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Youth, Sports, and Culture is expected to be hauled before parliament to face the Parliamentary Select Committee on Youth, Sports, and Culture to address issues concerning the budget of the team for this year’s tournament.