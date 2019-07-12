Solomon Asante Named USL Player Of The Month

Solomon Asante was named the USL Player of the Month for the month of June by the league. It’s the first time Asante has received the honour.

“I’m very grateful and happy to be recognized by the league,” Asante said. “This is important to me and to the club and will help push me and my teammates to work harder today and the rest of the season. Now we’ll forget about what happened last month and we’re focusing on this month. Especially this Saturday.”

In June, Asante scored seven goals and tallied four assists while helping the club go 5-0-0. He also broke the USL Western Conference record for most consecutive matches with a goal scored by tallying a goal in his 7th consecutive match in the club’s 4-2 win over Portland Timbers 2 on June 29th. In addition to his goal-scoring streak, Asante has notched a brace in back-to-back matches.

Asante and his teammates will return to league play this Saturday, July 13th, on the road against Rio Grande Valley FC. The match is scheduled to kick off at 5:30 p.m. Fans can tune in on Your PHX CW on channels 6 & 61.1. The match will also be broadcasted live on ESPN Phoenix 620 AM and streamed live on ArizonaSports.com

Fans can also watch the match at one of two official watch party locations: CAZ Sports Bar in Casino Arizona or Crown Public House in Phoenix. Both locations are family-friendly.

Credit:phxrisingfc.com