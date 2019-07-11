Football People Ask NC To Hand Over GFA

Football club owners, officials and fans have called on the Normalisation Committee (NC) who are now running affairs of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to give them a roadmap to the election of a new leadership of the popular game in Ghana.

Following the dismal performance of the Black Stars at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, the football people claim the performance had been the worst since 2008 when the national team always made it to the last four or semi-finals.

The football people who include some Members of Parliament say football is for them because they have invested much into the game over the years and they live on the game, but the government has taken over and put the NC in charge and they have woefully failed the nation.

The Black Stars coached by Kwesi Appiah played two friendly matches prior to the tournament, which they drew against Namibia and South Africa.

At the tournament, they played four matches, won one, drew two and lost one. The sum total of points to be accumulated was 18, by he got 5, which the football people is very poor performance.

The NC chaired by Dr. Kofi Amoah is supposed to round up its duty at the GFA by September, but many football fans can not wait for the game to come to normal.