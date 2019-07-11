Daniel Amartey Starts Pre-Season With Leicester City

Daniel Amartey, who has been recovering from an injury since October last year has started pre-season with his English Premier League (EPL) side Leicester City.

The 24-year-old suffered a sickening ankle injury following a challenge with Michail Antonio while in action for the Foxes against West Ham on October 2018.

The former Premier League champions are currently on a pre-season training tour in Évian-les-Bains in France as they prepare for the premiership next season.

Coach Brendan Rogers’ men started their preparation tour on July, 9 and Amartey has been part of the team.

The Ghanaian defender who made his debut in a 1-0 win over Norwich City at King Power Stadium on February 2016 had played 63 times for Leicester. He joined the Foxes from Danish giants FC Copenhagen during the 2016 winter transfer window.

Despite his injury, Amartey has penned a new deal that will keep him at Leicester City until the summer of 2022.