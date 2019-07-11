AFCON 2019: I Feel Bad About Our Elimination - Coach Kwesi Appiah

Ghana coach, Kwesi Appiah says he is devastated over the defeat and elimination of the team from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

Ghana lost 5-4 on penalties to the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in the round of 16 match played at the Ismailia Stadium on Monday.

“I feel so bad about this defeat and our elimination from the competition. This was not what we planned. Our goal was to win the cup but that is football.

“Whatever happened is part of football and we can only get over it.

“It was a tough game and the Tunisians are a very good side. We did our very best but it was unfortunate.

Penalties are lotteries, it could go any way,” Coach Appiah stated.

The 54-year-old also expressed worry over the several chances wasted by his team during regulation time.

According to the coach, they failed to take advantage of the numeral chances they created and they were punished for it.

“In football when you don’t take your chances you get punished for it and that is what we paid dearly for in the game against the Tunisians,” he added.

Commenting on the future of the team, the coach said the current crop of players should be maintained adding that they were a blend of young and experienced players who could be relied on for future assignments.