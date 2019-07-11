German Bundesliga Side Fortuna Dusseldorf Nana Ampomah Sign On A Three-Year Deal

Ghana winger, Nana Opoku Ampomah has joined German Bundesliga outfit Fortuna Dusseldorf from Belgian first division Waasland-Beveren.

The 23-year-old has signed a three-year contract with Fortuna until June 30, 2022, and will join the team on Thursday.

Ampomah, played 30 games in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League last season for former club Waasland-Beveren where he scored eight goals and provided seven assists.

He previously featured for KV Mechelen, before joining Waasland-Beveren in 2016. Since then, he played 84 matches in the first Belgian league (18 goals, eleven assists).

“If you look at the great arena, there is no doubt that Fortuna is a big club,” says Nana Ampomah.

“I am very happy to be allowed to play for this club and will do everything we can to achieve our goals,” he added.

Fortunas Sport Board Lutz Pfannenstiel commenting on the Ghana winger said: “Nana Ampomah is a fast, both-footed and tricky player for the offensive wing.

”We have watched him several times and are convinced that after his strong last season in the Belgian Jupiler League, he will also leave a lasting impression in the Bundesliga,” he said.