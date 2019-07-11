MTN Ghana Hands Over Refurbished Adako Jachie Training Pitch To Kotoko

Telecommunications giants MTN Ghana has handed over a refurbished training pitch to local champions, Kumasi Asante Kotoko at Adako Jachie in Kumasi.

The world-class natural grass pitch constructed at the cost of 524,000ghs was constructed by Hartiffan Company at an 11month period.

The pitch has 10 seater technical bench, a perimeter fencing, and a 40,000-litre water storage facility for irrigation to maintain the freshness and greenness of the park.

In his speech to mark the occasion, the Chief Marketing Officer, MTN, Mr Noel Kojo Ganson, expressed his delight to officially hand over the newly refurbished training park to the Porcupine Warriors.

Mr Ganson said MTN is excited about the relationship they have shared with the Asanteman team and they look forward to an even stronger bond going into the future.

He touched on the euphoria and the passion attached to the game and its ability to entertain and unite all

This, Mr Ganson said has been a similar situation between Asanteman and Kotoko and acknowledged this demands constant investment

"Euphoria and football is not enough to keep the players and fans excited. It goes beyond that. There must be a constant investment. This is why I believe that the renovation of the pitch comes at an opportune time: a time when we look forward to the turnaround of the fortunes of the club for the best '' he said

"MTN invested a total of 524,000ghs into the entire refurbishment of the pitch which includes rebranding of the venue, re-grassing of the pitch, fencing of the venue, provision of a seating area for the technical team and substitute players. This investment preceded a previous contribution of 375,000ghs made by the MTN towards the construction of changing rooms and offices for the technical staff of Asante Kotoko in 2011.

According to him, the renovation comes at an opportune time when it is time to turnaround the fortunes of the club and prayed the provision of the pitch and it's effective use and maintenance will go a long way to enhance the fortunes of the club with the hope that they will make the investment count.

Mr Ganson also said the handing over of the pitch highlights MTN's commitment to brighten the lives of Ghanaians of all touchpoints and the event marks a significant milestone in the mutual effort towards the development of football in Ghana.

''I will urge the management and team of Asante Kotoko to make the best of this pitch. We believe this will empower the technical team, motivate the players and mobilize the support of the fan base to enable the club grow from strength to strength" he concluded.

Touching on MTN's gesture Mr George Amoako, the Chief Executive of Kumasi Asante Kotoko expressed the club's gratitude to the Life Patron and Owner, His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu, the Asantehene, past management members and the Adako Jachiehene for their generosity, benevolence and long-sighted Ness in the procurement and establishment of the field.

He was full of praise to MTN for their wonderful partnership which has contributed to the success of the club.

''I say this because if Kotoko has been successful for the past 9 years then its success story cannot be told without paying tribute to its dependable and consistent Headline Sponsor, Scancom Ghana Limited (MTN) for its relentless financial support to Asante Kotoko Sporting Club.

He espoused the clubs vision to turn the Adako Jachie training grounds into a '' Kotoko Village '' but noted that this could not be possible without the addition and provision of other facilities.

Mr Amoako named some of the facilities as residential apartments, dressing rooms and office complex amongst others and passionately I appealed to MTN to consider assisting with these infrastructural projects.

''I wish to assure MTN that on our part with the largest followers in the country, we shall continue to promote, patronize and enjoy your goods and services. We have never regretted our partnership with u and it is our prayer that it grows bigger and better, he emphasized.

Representing the Asantehene, Ayeduasehe Nana Opoku Agyeman III urged MTN to make the work complete by heeding the consultant's advice by constructing a washroom and changing rooms for the facility.

The consultant of the project Mr Charles Koomson of Multi Build Limited, said the pitch remains one of the best in the country but could still be improved to any level with the building of changing rooms, installation of floodlights, as well as the signing of a maintenance contract with experts to prolong the durability of the pitch.