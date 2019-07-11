Modern Ghana logo

11.07.2019

Russian Side Krylia Sovetov Parts Ways With Rabiu Mohammed

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Russian Premier League side, Krylia Sovetov have ended their marriage with Ghanaian midfielder Rabiu Mohammed after his short stint with them ended.

The midfield dynamo joined the Samara-based club in February for the remainder of the 2018/2019 season and made nine appearances as Sovetov finished 13th in the Russian topflight.

Krylia had an option to renew the contract of the 29-year-old Ghanaian but have chosen to release him as they switch their attention to other options.

According to reports that Rabiu might remain in Russia with a host of clubs including Akhmat Grozny interested in him.

