AFCON 2019: Black Stars Players Disrespected Kwasi Appiah – Gyan

Former Asante Kotoko player, Ntow Gyan says Black Stars players were disrespectful to their head Coach Kwasi Appiah when the team was in Egypt.

In an interview on Accra based Happy FM, the former Kumasi Asante Kotoko player cited Internationale’s Kwadwo Asamoah as one of those who did not give a hoot to directions by the head coach.

“Kwasi Appiah was too lenient with the boys. Some of the attitudes of the players show that they don’t respect him. He couldn’t control some of them," he told Happy FM.

“The players didn’t help Kwasi Appiah, they were tactically indiscipline, some of them did whatever they want to on the field, Kwadwo Asamoah is one of such players.

“It seems like we can’t control these boys when they come to play for the nation, they don’t exhibit the same attitude at their club level,” he added.