11.07.2019 Football News

Hammarby IF To Earn €380,000 From Joseph Aidoo Transfer

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Swedish side, Hammarby IF, are set to earn € 380,000 from the transfer of Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo from KRC Genk to Celta Vigo.

The Ghana international is set to complete an € 8 million move from Belgian champion Genk to Spanish side Celta Vigo.

Aidoo joined Genk from Hammarby IF in the summer of 2018, and in his transfer to Belgium, the Swedish side inserted an onward transfer percentage in the agreement.

A 7% share of his transfer from Genk to Celta Vigo will go to the coffers of Hammarby IF.

The Belgian champions agreed to sell the tough-tackling defender after Celta Vigo met his personal terms.

Joseph Aidoo is set to leave for Spain following the elimination of Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The 23-year-old played in Ghana's 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau in the final group game, after forming a solid partnership with John Boye.

Unfortunately, he was relegated to the bench after Kassim Nuhu returned from suspension.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
