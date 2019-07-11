CAF CL: Asante Kotoko Register 27 Players For Campaign

Ghana’s representatives in the CAF Champions League, Asante Kotoko, met the registration deadline at midnight on Tuesday with 27 players for their next continental campaign.

The Communication Director of Kotoko, Mr Sarfo Duku, who disclosed this to Graphic Sports Online on Wednesday, said the list included 10 new players who are expected to strengthen the team.

The new players comprised the Ivorian duo of Moussa Adingra and Alexis Arnoud, Godfred Asiamah (Ashantigold), Justice Blay and Bright Enchill (Medeama), Kelvin Andoh, Ampem Dacosta (Karela United), Richard Arthur (formerly of Wa All Stars), goalkeeper Kwame Baah, Uganda’s George Abege of Kariobangi Sharks fame.

He said the players were recruited based on the advice of the new coach, Kjetil Zachariassen, and the club’s local scout.

According to him the list also included Songne Yacouba, Richard Senanu and Maxwell Baakoh, who are recuperating from injury, as well as goalkeepers Felix Annan, Osei Kwame, Kwame Baah.

He hinted that three more players would be registered at the group stage of the competition.

Mr Duku also disclosed that the club would soon announce the list of 10 players who have been offloaded to make room for the new ones.

Kotoko earned the right to participate in the next Champions League after winning the Normalisation Committee Tier 1 Special Competition at the expense of Karela United.

Last season, the Porcupine Warriors reached the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup under Coach C.K. Akonnor.