CAF Confed Cup: Ashgold Register 24 Players For Campaign

Ghana’s CAF Confederation Cup campaigners, Ashantigold, managed to register 24 players before the first registration period closed on Tuesday night.

A source close to the Obuasi-based club revealed this to Graphic Sports Online on Wednesday.

The list comprises mostly the old players of the club, with a few new recruits.

That leaves the Miners with six more players to register between now and July 31. However, any player the club registers during the period will attract a fine of between $250 and $500 per player.

According to a circular from the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) to the participating clubs, dated April 24, 2019, which was sighted by Graphic Sports Online, the first period of player registration without fine was from July 1 to 10, 2019, while the second period of registration with a fine of $250 per player is between July 11 to 20, 2019.

However, the third registration period from July 21 to July 31 which attracts a fine of $500 per player only allows players to play from the second round of the competition.

Though the registration window for local clubs remains closed, Asante Kotoko and Ashantigold were given a special dispensation to enable them to register their players for the next CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup respectively.

Only last week, Ashgold signed on Coach Enos Adipah to supervise their continental campaign, while Kotoko also contracted former Ashgold trainer, Kjetil Zachariassen, on a two-year deal to replace C.K. Akonnor as head coach.