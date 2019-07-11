AFCON 2019: Hypocrisy And Sycophancy Let Down Black Stars - Fred Pappoe

Former Ghana Football Association vice president, Fred Pappoe says the country must correct its mistakes on why the Black Stars failed to end its 37 years trophy famine.

The Black Stars were crashed out of the tournament after losing to Tunisia on penalties.

Tunisia was seconds away from winning in 90 minutes, but substitute Rami Bedoui headed into his own net in injury time, with his first touch.

They had led in Ismailia through Taha Yassine Khenissi's goal from Wajdi Kechrida's cross.

However, Caleb Ekuban was the only player to fail with his kick in the shootout, with Ferjani Sassi scoring the winning kick.

But the astute football administrator beleives the hypocrisy and sycophancy of people put in charge of the team cost the team's elimination from the tournament.

"We have go back to the drawing board and correct our mistakes with boldness," he told Atinka FM.

"The coach himself told us that this is the best camping he has ever had as the Black Stars coach so what was the problem.?

"The bitter truth is that the players were not good enough to win the Africa Cup of Nations.

"We as a country needs to things and make sure we the right results next time but if we continue with hypocrisy and sycophancy then we will always participate and come back with empty hands," he added.

The Black Stars arrived in the country on Thursday morning from Ismailia.