Ghana FA Presidential Hopeful Osei Kweku Palmer Purchase New Hearts of Oak Umbro Kit For GHC20,000

President of Tema Youth Football Club, Wilfred Osei Kwaku “Palmer’ has paid GHc20,000 for one Hearts of Oak replica jersey at the unveiling of the club’s new Umbro kits on Wednesday.

The Ghana Football Association presidential hopeful was a guest at the event which was held on Wednesday evening at the Media Centre of the Accra Sports Stadium.

The former Executive Committee member bought one jersey for an amount of Ghc 20,000 to show his support and solidarity for the club.

The Ghanaian powerhouse joins an exclusive list of clubs including Everton, Huddersfield Town, Werder Bremen and FC Nürnberg who are being kitted by Umbro.

The deal is expected to last for three years.