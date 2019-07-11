Black Stars Arrives In Ghana After Failing To End The 37-Years Trophy Famine [PHOTOS+VIDEO]

The Black Stars of Ghana have arrived safely in Accra following their exit from the ongoing AFCON 2019 in Egypt.

Ghana's hopes of ending the 37 years' trophy famine came to an end when they were crashed out of the tournament on Monday after losing 5-4 on penalties to Tunisia in the Round of 16 after playing out a 1-1 draw in 120 minutes.

Taha Yassine Khenissi broke the deadlock for Tunisia in the 73rd minute before Rami Bedoui’s own goal in injury time levelled the score for Ghana.

Meanwhile, the entourage didn’t include a handful of players who already departed straight to their clubs from Egypt.

Columbus Crew defender Jonathan Mensah is already back in the United States to continue his 2019 MLS season while others like Andy Yiadom, Kassim Adams and Thomas Partey left the team’s camp for their respective clubs in England, Germany and Spain respectively.

The trio, it is understood, are quickly joining their clubs for pre-season.

It is the first time the team have exited the tournament without reaching the semifinal stage since they were eliminated at the group stage in the 2006 tournament also staged in Egypt.

